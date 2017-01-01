With Maglr you can turn your content into an amazing visual story and make it available to your readers on any device. Perfect for marketeers and designers who want to convert their content into a clear visual story, interactive and compelling. No technical expertise required.
Do you want to tell an inspiring story, persuade or convey what you stand for as an organisation? You’re always telling your story for a good reason. Maglr offers a number of solutions, tailored to your specific needs.
Transform your content into a visually attractive story and make it available to your readers on any device.
Provide a printable PDF in addition to the interactive publication.
Provide your colleagues with corporate presentations and manage them from one single source.
You have collected your content and know exactly what story you want to tell. With Maglr you can take the next step to a successful online publication.
Do you want to build your publication with the help of a template or do you want to convert your idea into an interactive page yourself? With Maglr both options are possible.
Our drag-and-drop templates will prepare the storyline for you. Without any technical know-how you can add content to the pages and turn this into a visually compelling story.
With Maglr Pro you can design the entire layout of the page yourself. We’ll start you off with a blank canvas and provide you with all the tools you need to turn your ideas into visually compelling and interactive publications.
