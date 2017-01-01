Create visual and interactive stories

With Maglr you can turn your content into an amazing visual story and make it available to your readers on any device. Perfect for marketeers and designers who want to convert their content into a clear visual story, interactive and compelling. No technical expertise required.

What’s your story?

Do you want to tell an inspiring story, persuade or convey what you stand for as an organisation? You’re always telling your story for a good reason. Maglr offers a number of solutions, tailored to your specific needs.

Online magazines

Transform your content into a visually attractive story and make it available to your readers on any device.

  • Customer magazines
  • Annual reports
  • Staff magazines
Interactive print

Provide a printable PDF in addition to the interactive publication.


  • Interactive quotes
  • Whitepapers
  • Products/Services brochures
Sales presentation

Provide your colleagues with corporate presentations and manage them from one single source.

  • Corporate presentations
  • Product presentations
  • Salestools
Maglr in 3 steps

You have collected your content and know exactly what story you want to tell. With Maglr you can take the next step to a successful online publication.

Turn your content into a visually stunning story

Make your story available on every type of device

Analyse your readers behaviour after publication

There are many ways to visualise your story

Do you want to build your publication with the help of a template or do you want to convert your idea into an interactive page yourself? With Maglr both options are possible.

Template editor

Easy to use for marketing and communication specialists

Our drag-and-drop templates will prepare the storyline for you. Without any technical know-how you can add content to the pages and turn this into a visually compelling story.

Pro editor

Extensive interactive possibilities for the graphic designer

With Maglr Pro you can design the entire layout of the page yourself. We’ll start you off with a blank canvas and provide you with all the tools you need to turn your ideas into visually compelling and interactive publications.

Publications built with Maglr

Every kind of content is different. See how our customers used Maglr to tell a great story.

Van Oord - Marine ingenuity
Corporate magazine
Pon Power - Pon Power News
Corporate magazine
Food Inspiration magazine
Online magazine
ONVZ - Gids in gezondheid 2018
Corporate magazine

Try our 30-day trial and experience the simplicity of Maglr

